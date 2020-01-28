



Dark electronic artist Miss FD has released “Keep Going,” a new song and accompanying lyric video, which she describes as the most motivational song she’s ever written. Inspired by her own experiences overcoming adversity and hardship, Miss FD wrote the track to empower her listeners to start 2020 on a positive note and encourage them to stay focused and optimistic, keeping a minimalistic feel to the music to shift focus to the lyrics’ message. “Keep Going” is available now in digital and streaming formats; prior to this and following the June 2018 release of her fourth album, Transcendence, Miss FD released two singles with industrial artist Vulture Culture and the “Krampus Song” single.









Miss FD/Quantum Release Records

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)