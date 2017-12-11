John R. Mirland, having formed the duo of Am Tierpark with Claus Larsen (Leæther Strip, Klutæ), has announced a new collaborative album with his band mate, “born out of an idea about kicking up the complexity and power of the sound of Mirland and just see where it would take itself.” Titled Disturbia and under the moniker of Mirland/Larsen, the album features Larsen on vocals, with the music exploring elements of industrial and urban sounds; according to Mirland, “Large parts of the album work for the dance floor,” while others “are sure to whip up an intense atmosphere.” He further states that Disturbia “is dark, aggressive yet harmonic, and invites you dive into a world of personal pain and frustration,” all the while driven by high octane beats and Mirland’s detailed sound design, topped off by Larsen exploring new vocal territories and manipulations. Disturbia is scheduled for release via the duo’s LÆBEL imprint on January 11, 2018 in digital and a CD edition limited to 300; pre-orders for the album via Bandcamp will be available on December 15.

