MINISTRY unveils "ANTIFA" music video, announces new album, tour





Legendary industrial/metal act MINISTRY has announced the release of its fourteenth album, titled AmeriKKKant, due out on March 9, 2018 on Nuclear Blast Records. This marks the band’s first release with the prominent worldwide metal label, with the album funded via PledgeMusic crowdfunding campaign. Having debuted the song during the band’s European and U.S. tours in 2017, MINISTRY has released the first single, “ANTIFA,” and a corresponding music video, standing up to the political chaos in the United States. Front man Al Jourgensen further states that the album “will provide FEMA-type relief for the devestation ‘Hurricane Cheeto’ has brought upon us.” Produced by Jourgensen and recorded in Burbank, CA’s Caribou Studios between January and May of 2017, AmeriKKKant features guest performances from Burton C. Bell (Fear Factory, Ascension of the Watchers), Arabian Prince (N.W.A.), Lord of the Cello, and DJ Swamp (Beck), with cover artwork created by longtime associate Mister Sam Shearon.







In support of AmeriKKKant, MINISTRY will headline a five week North American tour supported by the enigmatic dark pop artist Chelsea Wolfe. The tour kicks off on March 22, with tickets going on sale this Friday, December 15; tickets and a full listing of tour dates can be found via the MINISTRY website.

MINISTRY/Al Jourgensen

Nuclear Blast Records

Chelsea Wolfe

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)