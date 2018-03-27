MINISTRY teams up with HeadCount on tour to get out the vote





Having released AmeriKKKant earlier this month and currently on tour in support of the album, MINISTRY has joined forces with HeadCount, a non-partisan organization that partners with musicians to encourage participation in the democratic process. Having long been a proponent for the power of the vote, helping to register 50,000 people to vote in the 2008 election, Jourgensen states, “It allows every American citizen to have his voice heard, to put across your opinion on how the government should operate, it contributes to change.” He further comments, “We want to help make a difference for this fall’s election and for 2020.” HeadCount will be present at the merch tables of half of the U.S. dates on the AmeriKKKant Tour, providing information on the importance of voting and how and where to register. The organization’s Executive Director Andy Bernstein says, “Voting is the cornerstone of democracy, and it’s incredible to see Al use his platform to make a difference in our society.” HeadCount’s charter reads, “We reach young people and music fans where they already are – at concerts and online – to inform and empower. Our message is not about what party your support or where you land on an issue. It’s that you must speak to be heard.”

AmeriKKKant is MINISTRY’s fourteenth album and was released on March 9 on Nuclear Blast Records. The tour began in Anaheim, CA on March 22 and will be continuing until April 28 in Austin, TX with Chelsea Wolfe as the support act. A full listing of tour dates can be found via MINISTRY’s website. Of the tour, which will feature a new set list that includes more new material from AmeriKKKant along with guest vocalist Burton C. Bell (Fear Factory, Ascension of the Watchers), Jourgensen says, “Old friends, new music… Dream lineup, nightmare world. And a chance to make a real difference in the world. Get your ass to this show… this one will be memorable.”

MINISTRY/Al Jourgensen

HeadCount

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)