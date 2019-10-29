



Never a band to stay quiet for very long, and certainly not during times of social and political turmoil, MINISTRY has unveiled the “Vote 2020” campaign and protest video via YouTube. With the chanting chorus of “Get Up, Get Out, and Vote” set to a distorted and glitch-laden backdrop of the current administration, televised debates, news footage, and the song’s lyrics, “Vote 2020” is a thrashing assault against the recent waves of voter suppression and censorship; Al Jourgensen makes clear his discontent and disgust with the U.S. government, saying plainly in the song, “I think I’d almost kill to get these clowns off Capitol Hill.”







Over the years, MINISTRY has been revered and reviled in equal measure for making strong political statements in the lyrics, but has always remained dedication to the fans and the citizens of the United States to exercise their basic right to vote, registering people at their merch booths on tour and even on the band’s website, contributing to the Rock Against Bush, Vol. 1 compilation in 2004, and teaming up with HeadCount last year to further encourage participation in the democratic process.

In addition to the video, Jourgensen has announced that he will be appearing on Friday, December 13 for an exclusive book signing of the new fully authorized visual history book MINISTRY: Prescripture , which releases on December 6 via Melodic Virtue. Appearing with Uncle Al will be the book’s author and designer Aaron Turner, with the event taking place at the Asrai Gardens West Loop in Chicago, with DJ Scary Lady Sarah spinning an after-party at a secret nearby location. Tickets are free, but attendees must register at EventBrite.

MINISTRY

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Melodic Virtue

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)