MINISTRY announces second leg of North American tour, celebrates 30 years of landmark album





One of the most enduring and inspirational industrial/metal bands in existence, MINISTRY has announced that it will be embarking on the second leg of its North American tour this fall, with French synthwave act Carpenter Brut as the support act. Beginning and ending in California, from November 21 in San Francisco to December 20 and 21 in Los Angeles, the tour is not only in support of the band’s latest album, 2018’s AmeriKKKant, but also to celebrate the 30th anniversary of MINISTRY’s landmark album The Land of Rape and Honey, which was released on October 11, 1988, two days after Jourgensen’s 30th birthday. The first album to feature bassist and co-producer Paul Barker and still considered one of the essential releases in the early evolution of industrial/metal, The Land of Rape and Honey was certified Gold by the R.I.A.A. in 1996, with “Stigmata” remaining one of MINISTRY’s best known and most revered songs. Of the album, Jourgensen states, “It was the halfway point of my life, and as much as I like this record, it’s kind of a shame that some of the same topics I was railing about then (fascism) are still pertinent now,” referring to similar themes explored on AmeriKKKant, particularly the currently presiding administration in the U.S. government. “Time flies, but nothing changes.” Al Jourgensen will be celebrating his 60th birthday on October 9, 2018. AmeriKKKant was released via Nuclear Blast on March 9, 2018. A full listing of tour dates can be found on MINISTRY’s website.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)