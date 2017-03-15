Mindless Self Indulgence vocalist to release solo soundtrack album, appears in upcoming Marvel movie





Mindless Self Indulgence founder and vocalist Jimmy Urine has announced the release of his solo soundtrack album, The Secret Cinematic Sounds of Jimmy Urine, with the first single “Fighting With the Melody” premiering on Alternative Press . The album is the culmination of Urine’s explorations with synthesizers, comic books, and video games during MSI’s current hiatus; he states, “Hey, if I’m going to take a break from Mindless Self Indulgence, the dopest band ever, then I better be doing shit that makes me fucking happy like synths, comics, video games, and acting in awesome fucking movies.”







Urine not only appeared with his wife Chantal Claret in the horror musical Alleluia! The Devil’s Carnival in 2015, but also will appear in Marvel Studios’ upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy sequel as a Ravager named Half-Nut. Of the album’s first single, Urine states, “I wanted to write it fromt he point of view of the boss you were fighting on screen. I wanted it to be like a crazy over-the-top Disney villain song.” The album also features the track “I Want to be Human,” a track Urine originally contributed to artist/developer Sinclair Strange’s video game of the same name in 2015.

The Secret Cinematic Sounds of Jimmy Urine will be released on April 28 via The End Records, and will be available in CD, digital, and LP formats; pre-orders for the album are now available.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)