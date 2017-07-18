Mike Garson pays tribute to David Bowie in upcoming U.K. tour





Renowned pianist Mike Garson will pay tribute to his longtime collaborator David Bowie in November with a U.K. tour in which he will perform the legendary art/rock artist’s classic Aladdin Sane album. The tour will see Garson performing the album, along with a second set of various Bowie favorites, in six U.K. venues with a band that features award winning vocalist Gaby Moreno, saxophonist/guitarist Terry Edwards (PJ Harvey, Gallon Drunk), and Iggy Pop alumnis guitarist Kevin Armstrong, bassit Ben Ellis, and drummer Mat Hector; also joining will be special guest Gillian Glover. Tickets for the tour are available via the Aladdin Sane Tour website, with the November 27 show in London’s The Water Rats already sold out.

Garson first began working with David Bowie as the touring pianist and keyboard player for the Ziggy Stardust Tour of 1972-1973, prompting him to contribute to the subsequent Aladdin Sane album, bringing an avant-garde jazz feel with his use of atonal solos that would become a staple of Bowie’s sound. In his prolific career as a solo artist, he has explored a diverse range of styles from jazz to classical and varying forms of electronic, and collaborating with the likes of Nine Inch Nails, Smashing Pumpkings, The Dillinger Escape Plan, and No Doubt.

David Bowie died in January of 2016, two days after the release of Blackstar, his final album. Mike Garson last worked with Bowie on the 2003 Reality album and subsequent tour, which was documented on the live album A Reality Tour, released in 2010.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)