Michael Gira announces vinyl reissue of last '90s Swans' album, solo tour dates





Soundtracks for the Blind, the last studio album from influential experimental group Swans before its mid-’90s dissolution and subsequent 2010 reincarnation, will be released on vinyl for the first time on July 20 via band founder Michael Gira’s Young God Records label. With elements encompassing the group’s initial 15 years of work, the record features contemporary recordings of the band as it existed in ’96-’97, with Gira joined by Larry Mullins on drums/percussion, Jarboe on vocals and keyboards, Vudi on electric guitar, and Joe Goldring playing bass and electric guitar. Gira further states that “there’s also a huge amount of sounds and recordings that Jarboe and I collected over the years,” which have been culled and manipulated with engineer Chris Griffin to create new pieces of music. “I really set my own trap, dug my own grave on this one.” He also comments that Soundtracks for the Blind represented for him “a starting point” for Swans’ 2010 reformation, with the current incarnation now having been laid to rest. “Now that this last phase of Swans is over, I’m not quite sure it actually happened. It’s already fading, like most things. I think we achieved something there though, and it was good after shows to go out and meet people and get a sense of how the music has affected them, either that night or through the years.” Soundtracks for the Blind will be released as a limited edition 4-LP box set including a poster, insert, and download card, with a standard double gatefold vinyl edition to follow after the initial run has sold out. A CD re-release is also in the works, which will include the album and a bonus disc of the German language Die Tür Ist Zu EP, which was released on vinyl in the U.S. for Record Store Day, 2018; the EP will also be released as a limited edition double album outside of the U.S. on July 20.

In addition, Gira has scheduled a small run of West Coast solo dates in fall, 2018 with Swans guitarist Norman Westberg supporting. The tour begins on September 27 in Los Angeles and continues until October 5 in Seattle, WA, with a date also scheduled for Brooklyn, NY on October 25. Gira comments that he is “looking towards what comes next” and “currently writing new material for the next phase of Swans, some of which I’ll perform on my upcoming solo tours.” Pre-orders for Soundtracks for the Blind – along with a full listing of tour dates – can be found on the Young God Records website.

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)