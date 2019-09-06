



Following up on 2016’s The Glowing Man, longstanding post-punk and experimental rock act Swans has announced its fifteenth outing, titled Leaving Meaning. Written and produced by Michael Gira, the album marks the first Swans release since the dissolution of the band’s previous lineup in 2017, with Gira opting now for “a revolving cast of musicians, selected for both their musical and personal character, chosen according to what I intuit best suits the atmosphere in which I’d like to see the songs I’ve written presented.” Joining Gira for the primary lineup will be regular associates in Swans and Angels of Light like Kristof Hahn, Paul Wallfisch, Larry “Toby Dammit” Mullins (also of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds), Thor Harris, Phil Puleo, Cassus Staudt, Dana Schechter, and Norman Westberg, as well as Jennifer Gira. Among the guest musicians are Yoyo Röhm, Baby Dee, members of The Necks (Chris Abrahams, Tony Buck, and Lloyd Swanton), members of A Hawk and a Hacksaw (Jeremy Barnes and Heather Trost), Ben Frost, and backing vocalists Anna and Maria von Hausswolff. Gira concludes by saying, “They’re all people whose work I admire and whose company I personally enjoy.” Leaving Meaning will be released on October 25 via Mute Records and Gira’s own Young God Records in digital, double-CD, and double-vinyl formats with pre-orders available now via the Mute website; the album’s first track “It’s Coming It’s Real” can be previewed now on YouTube and SoundCloud.











In addition to the new Swans album, Michael Gira has announced a series of solo dates in October and early November with Norman Westberg; the tour begins on October 11 in Riga, Latvia and ends on November 2 in Helsinki, Finland, with stopes throughout Russia, Greece, Romania, Poland, Slovenia, Ukraine, and Lithuania. Swans is planning to conduct a tour in the spring of 2020, with a full listing of tour dates available via the band’s website.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)