



One of the premier acts in modern darkwave, Ego Likeness has announced the re-release of the duo’s official debut album Dragonfly via Metropolis records in honor of the band’s 20th anniversary. Dragonfly was born of a nine month period of self imposed isolation following the project’s Songs From a Dead City demo album in 1999, during which Steven Archer and Donna Lynch decided to take the group in a different direction from the darkly experimental trip-hop intentions of that earlier material. As a result, the sound of Ego Likeness turned towards a darker electronic and dance-oriented sound built on explorations of personal loss, regret, betrayal, growth, and change. Dragonfly follows the 2018 reissue of Songs From a Dead City and will be re-released on January 17 in digital and streaming formats; pre-orders are available via Bandcamp.

In addition, Ego Likenss will be among the performing acts at this year’s Dark Side of the Con, taking place March 27-29 in Parsippany, NJ. Other acts performing at the convention include The Birthday Massacre, Grendel, Suicide Commando, Das Ich, God Module, The Gothsicles, Ghostfeeder, CHMCL STR8JCKT, Die Robot, and Red Lokust, as well as Steven Archer’s tribal/industrial Stoneburner outlet; tickets and additional info for the event can be found via the Facebook event page.

Ego Likeness

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Metropolis Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)