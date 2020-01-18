



One month after revealing the debut single in November 2019, former Sektor 304 founder André Coelho now announces the release of the debut album from his latest outlet, Metadevice. Titled Studies For a Vortex, the album was mastered by John Stillings (Steel Hook Prostheses) and will feature a number of other guest contributors, including the likes of Jonathan HHY (HHY & the Macumbas) and Migel Béco (Atila, Örok, Kara Konchar); with a release date of February 7 via Malignant Records, the label describes the album as an assemblage of “bruising musicality,” presenting an aggressive and “authentically old school industrial sound” by way of mechanical rhythms and dirges, with drones and frequencies sure to repel as much as intrigue, and vocals “that range from spoken word to more aggressive and in-your-face.” Studies For a Vortex can be pre-ordered now in CD and digital formats via Bandcamp, with three tracks available to preview; the album will also feature the original mix of “White Jazz,” whose Smog Dub version marked Metadevice’s debut, available as a name-your-price item on Bandcamp.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)