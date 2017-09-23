Messer Chups unveils new album, announces North American tour





Russian surf/punk trio Messer Chups’ latest album, Taste the Blood of Guitaracula, the band’s first with L.A.’s garage MuSick Recordings label, will be released on Friday, October 13, 2017. The 16 mostly instrumental tracks combine surf rock and samples to create a collection of catchy and kitschy retro songs ranging from a new take on the disco era’s “Popcorn,” titled “Son of Popcorn,” to the intriguingly named “Chupacabra vs. Batman” and “Night Stripper.” In addition, the band will embark on a 13 date U.S. and Canadian Halloween Howling Tour in support of the album, beginning on the album’s release date of Friday, October 13 at Detroit’s Theatre Bizarre and wraps up October 28 at San Francisco’s Elbo Room. A full listing of tour dates can be found on the Messer Chups website.









Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)