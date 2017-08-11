Mentallo & The Fixer to release new album





Set for a release date of October 13 via Alfa Matrix, Mentallo & The Fixer has announced a new album titled Arrange the Molecule, marking the industrial act’s first release of new material since 2012’s Music from the Eather. Produced and created entirely by Gary Dassing, the artist proclaims the album to be build on spiritual and scientific analogies, full of his signature multi-layered approach emphasizing dynamic rhythmic patterns that draw on Dassing’s training as a drummer and percussionist, along with synth sequences and samples to create complex and structured arrangements of noise and melody.

Arrange the Molecule will be available in a limited edition with artistic hand-made packaging, also including a bonus disc full of remixes, medleys, and unreleased/B-side material. Pre-orders for both the standard and limited editions are available now via Storming the Base, as well as via Bandcamp.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)