



From Chicago comes [melter], a new trio featuring Ivan Russia (Mr. Russia, Bellhead) on live bass, Robert Hyman (TH Inc., UsherHouse) on live drums and electronics, and vocalist Jax (Aviatrix on Fire). Blending elements of darkwave, industrial, and post-punk, the band has released its debut single, “The Golem,” featuring a guest vocal performance from Nadia Garofalo (Ganser); a music video for the track directed by Jason Kraynek has also been released. Of her involvement in the song and video, Garofalo comments, “Working with Rob was a great experience, from the composition of the song to the conception of the video. Jason we also worked with on Ganser’s ‘PsyOps’ video and I’m just always amazed at his eye for lighting and composition. I’m glad to have been able to be a part of this project.”











Founded in 2019, the band describes its sound as “musical alchemy through decomposition,” referring to the dictionary definition of “physical liquefaction” and the “induction of complete transformation or rebirth.” Jax states, “[melter] affords me the opportunity to explore a darker path. There’s an unholy marriage of elements of industrial, electronic, and even witch house creating something unique unto itself. We have the visceral punk power of live drums and growly bass combining with already dark textured cold wave electronics.” Along with Ganser, Garofalo had performed as a live guest vocalist for Seattle industrial/rock act Rabbit Junk at the band’s performance at ColdWaves in 2015. “The Golem” is available as a name-your-price item via Bandcamp, with new music currently in the works.

[melter]

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Lens Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)