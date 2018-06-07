Melotron announces new album "For Everyone"





German synthpop trio Melotron has returned from a long absence with a new album, Für Alle – “For Everyone.” The record’s 11 tracks have been polished and perfected during the long wait between albums while remaining true to the group’s uniquely addictive signature sound. In addition, Melotron’s new music incorporates elements of new wave and modern EDM to expand the sonic horizons. Für Alle marks the band’s first release since the 2014 Werkschau collection. The record will be released on June 29 in Europe, with an expected North American release date of July 27, 2018, with pre-orders available now via the Storming the Base Bandcamp.

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)