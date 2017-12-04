



German industrial/metal act Megaherz has announced the first details of the band’s upcoming ninth album, titled Komet. Scheduled for release on February 23, 2018 via Napalm Records, Komet is described by vocalist Alexander “Lex” Wohnhaas as “Uncompromising and emotional,” as well as “on the other hand also incredibly touching.” With a blend of metal, rock, gothic, and emotional lyrics, the band opted for a more honest and less fantastical approach to explore for the first time political themes dealing with “pain and loss and the intangibility of society’s ignorance.” Komet will be available in multiple formats, including single and double CD editions, a deluxe box set, a two-LP vinyl gatefold, and digital; along with the album’s 11 tracks, bonus tracks will include one new original track and several live recordings.

Following the album’s release, Megaherz will embark on a headlining European tour in March and April. Promising that the tour will be “bigger, better, louder,” Megaherz comments, “Finally we are back on the road and out of our recording studio! We are beyond thrilled to meet all of you on our upcoming shows!” The Komet Tour begins on March 3 in Pratteln, Switzerland, and continues until April 28 in Magdeburg, Germany; a full listing of tour dates can be found on the Megaherz website.

