



Greek synth/punk project Mechanimal has released “Stolen Flesh,” the bittersweet second single and video from the upcoming album, Crux. The song is dedicated to a departed friend of the band and explores the pain of loss and the love and memories that keep those we’ve lost alive. Founded in 2011 by songwriter and music producer Giannis Papaioannou, Mechanimal draws from a wide range of influences and describes Crux as a crossover album, where the members’ obsessions merge into a single sonic collage inspired by and criticizing modern society. Crux is due for release in CD, digital, and vinyl formats on January 27 via Inner Ear, with pre-orders available via Bandcamp.









Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)