Meat Beat Manifesto announces live dates





Pioneering electronic group Meat Beat Manifesto has announced a handful of U.S shows in support of the band’s January, 2018 album Impossible Star, including the N.Y.C. and Chicago dates of the ColdWaves industrial festival. The band will also play a June 8 show featuring MC 900 Ft. Jesus and September dates in Denver and Miami. Meat Beat Manifesto’s frenetic live performances are known for provocative and politically charged visual elements, featuring video samples from news reports and found footage along with visual “battles” between frontman Jack Dangers and his partner-in-crime Ben Stokes.







Impossible Star, Meat Beat Manifesto’s first full-length album of new material since 2010’s Answers Come In Dreams was released independently by the band on January 19. A full listing of live performances can be found on the band’s website.

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)