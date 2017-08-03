Matt Hart, London DJ and ex-Concrete Lung guitarist, announces latest EP, live solo debut





London based musician and DJ Matt Hart has announced his latest EP, titled Chaos Rising, to be released on August 11. Featuring artwork by the renowned Vlad McNeally of KallistiDesign, the EP is described by Hart as a “micro-concept album,” featuring themes of the chaos and turmoil that perpetuates our daily lives, while also taking a sci-fi narrative about the rise of chaos and humanity’s struggle against the takeover of machines. Chaos Rising also lyrically makes use of “In Flanders Fields,” a poem written by Canadian physician Lt. Col. John McCrae in May of 1915 on the battlefields of the First World War<--more--> while presiding over the funeral of a friend and fellow soldier; the poem was published in December of 1915 and is considered one of the most recognized and most quoted poems from the war, becoming a prominent symbol on Remembrance Day and Memorial Day.

The Chaos Rising EP follows up on Hart’s previous release, the Judge & Punish EP released in March of this year; Hart made his debut in January of 2017 with the Anthology of Corrosion collection of tracks he had been working on for 10 years, during which time he was the live guitarist/bassist of fellow U.K. industrial upstarts Concrete Lung. He began DJing in 2013, becoming a regular at London’s legendary Slimelight and making appearances in various clubs and festivals throughout the U.K. and Canada. He will be performing his first show as a solo act on August 24 at Toronto’s The Electric Belfry.

Matt Hart

Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)