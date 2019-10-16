



Vocalist/programmer Kiran Tanna of The Trembling Hellish Infernal Nightmare Generator has joined forces with drummer Dom Smith of The Parasitic Twins for a new studio project, Mary and the Ram, with the duo’s new single, “Eclipse” releasing on October 18 via Syndicol Music. Produced by Tanna with New York based producer Kallie Marie, the single was mixed by the legendary Dave “Rave” Ogilvie (Skinny Puppy, Nine Inch Nails, The Birthday Massacre) and mastered by Howie Weinberg (3TEETH, 16volt, Deftones), “Eclipse” marks the second single from the band, following 2018’s “The Cross,” which was produced by John Fryer (Black Needle Noise); that single also contained the B-side track “The Dream.” Of the band’s development, Tanna states, “We’re trying to find uncommon territory and to work from there – to do something innovative if we can, and to make something that you can come back to over and over again (we hope) and each time find something new.” In addition, Mary and the Ram has recruited Edward Alan Logie (Modern Mood Swings) and Sarah Shiels (Black Delta Movement) as full-time live members, with live dates to be announced following the release of “Eclipse.”

Mary and the Ram

Syndicol Music

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)