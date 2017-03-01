Mark Gemini Thwaite to appear at 2017's Wave-Gotik-Treffen, announces new collaborations





Guitarist extraordinaire Mark Gemini Thwiate has announced that he will be appearing at the 2017 Wave-Gotik-Treffen festival in Leipzig, Germany, performing as MGT & Friends on Saturday, June 3. The live band will consist of Thwaite with a variety of guest performers, “some very special musicians and friends from my career,” with the group to perform selected tracks from the MGT Volumes album, along with some other surprise tracks from throughout his career. Tickets for the event are now available via the Wave-Gotik-Treffen website. Other bands appearing at this year’s festival include Amanda Palmer and Edward Ka-Spel, Skinny Puppy, The Mission, Sex Gang Children, Iszoloscope, Jarboe, Mlada Fronta, and VNV Nation.







In addition, Thwaite has stated that new material is currently in the works for an upcoming album, mixed by John Fryer, and featuring Killing Joke drummer Paul Ferguson. A much sought after session musician, Thwaite is also member of industrial/rock collective Primitive Race, with that band’s second album currently in production with Melvins drummer Dale Crover and former Faith No More vocalist Chuck Mosley. Thwaite also is collaborating with Fear Factory vocalist Burton C. Bell on the upcoming album from his Ascension of the Watchers project, and with The Awakening vocalist Ashton Nyte in Gemini Nyte.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)