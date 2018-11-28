Machines on Blast releases promo video for upcoming sophomore album





Melbourne, Florida based industrial/alt. metal band Machines on Blast has unveiled a promotional teaser for the upcoming album, Black Market Happiness via Facebook. Scheduled for release in early 2019, Black Market Happiness marks M.O.B.’s second full-length album, following 2016’s Tin Man Empire. Calling the record “a monster sounding collection of our best work to date,” vocalist/programmer Evan Mitchell confirms the band is currently “entering the final stages of the recording process,” with plans to self-release the album via his own Pitch Black Impact publishing imprint and shop it to several labels for a distribution deal.







Earlier this year, the band had released a demo snippet of the album track “The Proclamation.” The track featured a guest performance by Christ Dupre of Fractured Fairytales.





Machines on Blast

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)