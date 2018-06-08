Jun 2018 08

Lords of Acid launches contest for fans to recreate latest album cover0

Lords of Acid launches contest for fans to recreate latest album cover
 
Released on May 18 of this year, electro/industrial act Lords of Acid invites fans to join in the celebration of Pretty in Kink with a new contest in which fans must recreate the album’s cover. “Be creative” is the band’s only mandate, with entries to be submitted on the Lords of Acid Backstage Facebook Group thread by 6:00pm CET on Friday, June 15. The winning entry will receive the “Pretty in Kink Jackpot,” which includes a key from band leader Praga Khan’s Nord Lead keyboard, handwritten lyrics, 2 VIP tickets to the upcoming Pretty in Kink tour, and more CDs signed by Khan.

 

