Lords of Acid announces Pretty in Kink Tour in 2019 with Orgy and Genitorturers





Any live performance from Lords of Acid is an event full of licentious and lascivious delights, and the upcoming Pretty in Kink Tour in support of the electro/industrial band’s latest album is sure to be no different. Beginning on February 21 in Phoenix, AZ and continuing until March 27 in Las Vegas, NV, the Pretty in Kink Tour is sure to be among Lords of Acid’s most debaucherous yet as the band hits the road with fellow purveyors of sonic pornography Genitorturers, as well as alt. metal and industrial/rock bands Orgy and Gabriel and the Apocalypse. Although not present on the opening three nights of the tour, also joining the tour for an added dose of perversion is rock/burlesque act Little Miss Nasty. A full listing of dates for the Pretty in Kink Tour can be found on the bands’ websites.

Lords of Acid

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

The Genitorturers

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud,

Orgy

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, YouTube

Little Miss Nasty

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

Gabriel and the Apocalypse

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)