Lords of Acid announces North American tour





Marking the prominent electrosexual rock band’s first live dates on the continent in six years, Lords of Acid has announced a tour of North America for fall, 2017. Scheduled to take place over five weeks, the Sextreme Fest ’17 tour will begin in Lawrence, KS at the Granada Theater on September 26, concluding on November 4 at the Sunshine Theater in Albuquerque, NM. Lords of Acid founder and front man Praga Khan states, “We’re very happy to bring such a talented group of bands, new and old out with us” referring to opening acts En Esch, Christian Death, Combichrist, and for select dates Wiccid or Night Club. A full listing of tour dates can be found via the Lords of Acid website, with VIP packages now available via Soundrick; general admission tickets will be available on Friday, June 2. Khan also comments, “I think we have an amazing tour planned.” 2017 was a momentous year for Lords of Acid, having re-released the band’s long out-of-print albums Lust, Voodoo-U, Our Little Secret, and Farstucker. “It will be a great experience for our fans to see Voodoo-U performed in its entirety, along with our other classic hits,” Khan says. Among the dates on the tour will be the band’s appearance at the prestigious Dracula’s Ball in Philadelphia, PA on October 27.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)