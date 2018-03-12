Lords of Acid announces new album





Having completed the Sextreme Fest ’17 tour, the Belgian electro/sexual sensation that is Lords of Acid returns with a new album, titled Pretty In Kink. As always spearheaded by the band’s legendary mastermind Praga Khan with longtime collaborator Ehran Kurkun, Pretty In Kink features in the role of lead vocalist Marieke Bresseleers of Belgian progressive/metal band Circle Unbroken. The album is due for release on May 18 via Metropolis Records and is currently available for pre-order via the label’s Bandcamp and Storming the Base in CD and vinyl formats. Pretty Kin Kink was funded via Kickstarter campaign and is stated by the band to feature elements of the thrashing industrial/rock of Voodoo-U and Farstucker and the carnal techno of Lust – in other words, “all the best of Lords of Acid.”

Previous vocalist Mea Fisher, who fronted the band since 2011, departed at the end of 2017 and is currently in the studio collaborating with En Esch.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)