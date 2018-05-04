Lord of the Lost unveils first single and music video from upcoming album





Following the announcement of the band’s sixth full-length album, Thornstar, German dark/rock band Lord of the Lost has unveiled the album’s first single and music video, “On This Rock I Will Build My Church.” Front man and founder Chris Harms comments that the band “came up with something very special” in the expensive video, which was shot on VHS, inventing both “a time machine and a rejuvenation apparatus to live up to our roots and as children, somewhere between the ’80s and ’90s.” Bassist Class Grenayde further states the song to be “the perfect opener for the very large and heavy packaging in which this monster was trapped.”







Lord of the Lost signed with Napalm Records in 2017, subsequently releasing the Swan Songs II collection later that year. Though the band was denied visas in the U.S. for a tour supporting industrial/rock legends KMFDM and ohGr, Lord of the Lost continues to entertain audiences in the U.K. and Europe, with dates announces throughout 2018; a full listing of tour and performance dates can be found on the band’s website. Described by the band as a concept album about a doomed civilization, Thornstar will be released on August 3 in multiple formats, including single CD standard and deluxe two-CD digipak editions, a limited edition box set, and a two-LP vinyl.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)