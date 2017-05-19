Lord of the Lost signs worldwide record deal





Having spent the last decade establishing itself as a force to be reckoned with in the international dark metal scene, Hamburg’s Lord of the Lost has signed a worldwide record deal with Austrian rock/metal label Napalm Records. Founder and front man Chris Harms comments on the band’s newfound association, “It’s been an important step for us to continue our path of success together with a new, strong partner and we are proud that we have found this partner in Napalm Records! It could not be better for us!” The inking of this deal is but one more entry in Lord of the Lost’s rapid progress toward a wider audience, with a U.K. and U.S. tour with industrial/rock legends KMFDM beginning in September, with the U.S. leg to include ohGr and beginning at the prestigious Chicago ColdWaves festival. The band’s previous release, Empyrean, was released via Out of Line Records in Europe to much critical acclaim, while the 2015 acoustic release of Swan Songs now to receive a follow up companion album, Swan Songs II, as the band’s first release with Napalm Records in the fall of 2017.



Lord of the Lost

Website, MySpace, Facebook, Twitter, ReverbNation, YouTube

Napalm Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

ColdWaves

Website, Facebook, Twitter



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)