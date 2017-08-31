Lord of the Lost releases new music video from upcoming orchestral album





Lord of the Lost has unveiled the music video for “Lighthouse” from the upcoming album Swan Songs II, the Hamburg dark rock band’s first release with Napalm Records. This marks the second release from the album, following the lyric video for “Waiting for You to Die,” showcasing the band’s dynamic blend of industrial/rock and metal with heavy classical arrangements and orchestrations, a mix that has heralded Lord of the Lost as one of the most well established and exciting acts in the international music scene.







Swan Songs II will be released on October 6 in CD, digital, and vinyl formats, as well as a limited edition box set; the album features 10 brand new tracks, while deluxe editions include new orchestral versions of songs from the band’s previous releases. In addition, Lord of the Lost will be supporting KMFDM on tour in the U.K. in September, and the U.S. throughout October, beginning at the Chicago ColdWaves VI event. Subsequently in November, the band will embark on the Ensemble Tour in support of the record, performing dates in the group’s native Germany.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)