Lord of the Lost releases new music video, collaborates with KMFDM





German industrial/rock band Lord of the Lost has released the music video for “Raining Stars,” off the group’s latest album, Empyrean, released in July of 2016 via Out of Line. Produced by Lord of the Lost front man Chris Harms, and featuring intro/outro music and an appearance from electronic duo Formalin, the video was directed and edited by Matteo vDiva Fabbiani and Chiara Cerami for VDPictures. The video also serves as a trailer for the band’s upcoming Raining Stars tour, which begins on February 23 in Moscow, continuing until May 6 in the band’s hometown of Hamburg, Germany. Following the tour, Lord of the Lost will be supporting the legendary Ultra Heavy Beat sensation KMFDM on a UK tour, starting September 5 in Newcastle and concluding on September 10 in Bristol; additional dates for both the UK and Raining Stars tours can be found via the Lord of the Lost website.

In addition, KMFDM front man Sascha “Käpt’n K” Konietzko has stated via social media that Lord of the Lost is collaborating with him on the upcoming album. No title or release date has yet been announced for the new KMFDM album, but it will marks the band’s second release with earMusic, following the ROCKS – Milestones Reloaded collection released in September of 2016. At last report, Grammy nominated guitarist extraordinaire Sin Quirin (MINISTRY, RevCo, Society 1) would also be a featured guest on the upcoming album.





