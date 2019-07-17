



After a full decade, Hamburg, Germany’s Lord of the Lost remains as prolific as ever, with the announcement of Till Death Us Do Part. Compiling the dark rock act’s most popular songs, the collection showcases the band’s blend of catchy rock and metal riffs and melodies with hard yet danceable electronics over the course of its 10-year-long existence; aside from the standard CD edition, Till Death Us Do Part will also be presented in a two-disc/two-LP version containing numerous rarities and B-sides. Additionally, a deluxe digibox edition limited to 1,000 units will include a remix CD and demo versions, many of which written and recorded by vocalist and founder Chris Harms as a teenager before starting the band in 2009; Harms comments, “I have thought long and carefully if I should abandon that, but in the end, I decided positively because I would extremely appreciate and respect as a fan of the bands I love if they would do it.” Till Death Us Do Part will be released on Out of Line Music on August 9; in 2017, Lord of the Lost signed with international metal label Napalm Records, releasing the Swan Songs II album that year, followed by the sixth full-length album Thornstar and then followed by the Confession (Live at Christuskirche) live album and DVD, both in 2018. The band has been touring extensively throughout Europe, Asia, and the U.K.; the band was originally to be the supporting act for KMFDM and ohGr on the 2017 Hell Yeah North American tour, but the U.S. denied Lord of the Lost entry.

Lord of the Lost

Out of Line Music

