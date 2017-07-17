Lord of the Lost announces details of new album





Having recently signed a worldwide record deal with prominent rock/metal label Napalm Records, Lord of the Lost has announced details for the band’s first release on the imprint, Swan Songs II. Featuring 10 brand new songs exhibiting the Hamburg act’s signature brand of dark rock and industrial/metal arranged for a symphony orchestra, front man Chris Harms explains that the first Swan Songs release in 2015 has “been a very touching record for us and our fans,” motivating Lord of the Lost to explore creative freedom for Swan Songs II. Though he further states, “You could say Swan Songs is some kind of a side project for us,” Harms emphasizes Swan Songs II‘s “indepedence as a main album.” The album will be released on October 6 via Napalm Records in CD, LP, and digital formats; pre-orders for Swan Songs II are available via the Napalm Records website.

In support of the record, Lord of the Lost will embark on a series of November performances throughout Germany subsequent to the band’s supporting stint on tour with KMFDM in the U.K. in September, and in the U.S. with KMFDM and ohGr in October, beginning at the sixth annual Chicago ColdWaves. A full listing of tour dates can be found on the Lord of the Lost website.







Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)