Award winning vocalist Lisa Gerrard, best remembered for her work in Dead Can Dance, has lent her voice to long running women’s choir The Mystery of the Bulgarian Voices for Pora Sotunda, the group’s first release of new material in over 20 years. Releasing recordings since 1957, the influential choir is best known for the 1986 and 1988 anthology albums Le Mystere des Voix Bulgares, reissued on 4AD after Bauhaus singer Peter Murphy introduced label founder Ivo Watts-Russell to the group’s work via third or fourth generation cassette. The choir won a Grammy award for Best Traditional Recording in 1988, and had been included on the gold record sent out with the Voyager spacecraft in 1977; in addition, the group has worked with or been sampled by the likes of VAST, Drake, Wyclef, and Kate Bush.

Most recently, Lisa Gerrard’s 2010 collaboration with Cye Wood, The Trail of Genghis Khan was reissued and released in October via Infinite Fog Productions. Her last solo album, Twilight Kingdom was released independently in 2014. Along with frequent collaborations with Pieter Bourke and Klaus Schulze (ex-Tangerine Dream), she’s lent her voice to such notable score composers as Hans Zimmer (Gladiator), Michael Stearns (Samsara, Baraka), and Marcello De Francisci (Insight).

Pora Sotunda is set to be released in January of 2018 exclusively on 7-inch vinyl in a limited edition of 1,000, with a second album expected later in the year; the Projekt webstore currently has 20 on order.





Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)