Liars to unveil its first soundtrack album





Electro/post-rock band Liars has announced that its first soundtrack, a sonic companion to Jeremy Phillips’ upcoming directorial debut 1/1, will be released July 20 via Mute. The album was recorded shortly after 2014’s Mess, and is the last collaboration between Angus Andrew and Aaron Hemphill, who amicably departed from Liars shortly after the August, 2017 release of TFCF.

Rather than simply viewing the movie, the band was given a few sample scenes and abstract descriptive snippets of the feelings the director wanted to invoke to craft songs around, such as, “Imagine you have a 100-piece puzzle, but you have 1,000 pieces.” According to the band, this sort of direction was “the perfect thing for us to hear.” The unorthodox method allowed Liars to create an album that stands on its own while also diving deeper into the emotional themes of the movie’s story without superficial distraction. Having found a specific inspiration in Liars’ single “No. 1 Against the Rush,” Phillips describes 1/1 as a collaboration among all involved, commenting that “I view this movie as ours, and that goes for everyone involved in the production. ”







Starring Lindsey Shaw (Pretty Little Liars), Judd Nelson (The Breakfast Club, The Transformers: The Movie), and Dendrie Taylor (Twins, Star Trek: Generations), 1/1 is described as a re-imagining of a John Hughes movie in a modern day rural setting. The movie opens July 17, with a premiere screening in Los Angeles on June 28; the blu-ray release, also out July 17, will feature an unreleased Liars song, “Drawls.”

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)