LGBT+ band Gaywire announces debut EP, mastered by Claus Larsen





Cisters of Mersa, the debut EP from the all LGBT+ aggrotek band Gaywire and mastered by Claus Larsen of Leætherstrip & Klutæ, will be released on August 1, 2017. The group aims to turn a spotlight on LGBT+ artists and issues; the mission statement, written by official essayist Kate Burns, declares that “It’s up to us to make sure the next generation has it easier than we did. No matter how much they try to silence us, we will persist. This is why we will never shut up.” Gaywire songwriter and trans artist Jen Mastiffson says that the group’s “debut comes at a time when unity and love are invaluable resources in America. When the louder we scream for equality, the quicker we are dismissed by the political mainstream. And so we choose a genre (aggrotek) in which anger is the default aesthetic. So we can scream about our oppressions, but we also scream about love. So join us by playing our music, writing about our message and sharing Gaywire with anyone who likes it loud.” Cisters of Mersa is available for pre-order now in digital and limited edition physical formats through the Gaywire website; the limited edition will also include a T-shirt, art print, stickers, postcard, and other goodies.

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)