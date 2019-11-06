



After making waves as a DJ and producer and independently releasing two EPs, French darkwave artist Lëster has released the leadoff single from his upcoming EP Sadness Lessons. Directed by Alexis Langlois with Lëster, the music video for “Lace Dress” presents the artist’s brand of emo electro – blending saccharine pop melodies, emotive ambience, and hard electronic sounds inspired by ’90s rave, set to a visual cornucopia sure to remind many of the childlike nightmares depicted by The Birthday Massacre.







The Sadness Lessons EP is due for release on November 15 via bORDEL Records, a new imprint based in Los Angeles and Paris. Lëster’s previous releases – Oxalis and Wings, both released in 2017 – are available as name-your-price items on Bandcamp.

Lëster

Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

bORDEL Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)