Laibach releases video for title track to Iron Sky sequel





Never a group to shy away from controversial projects, Laibach has released a music video for “The Coming Race,” the first song from the Slovenian act’s soundtrack for the upcoming sci-fi comedy film Iron Sky: The Coming Race. Set 20 years after the 2012 film Iron Sky (for which Laibach also composed the soundtrack), The Coming Race continues the story of the Moon Nazis with a journey to the center of the Earth and a dinosaur army; both directed by Timo Vuorensola, the video features footage from the film. The full soundtrack for Iron Sky: The Coming Race is due out in August 2019 on the Mute label, while the movie was released on January 16 in Finland after several delays throughout 2018; crowdfunded through IndieGoGo, reviews for the movie have not been kind as both critical and audience reactions being universally negative.







Laibach has also kicked off The Sound of Music tour, featuring guest vocalist Marina Martensson and songs from the classic musical given the irreverent Laibach treatment along with selected favorites and new tracks from the Iron Sky: The Coming Race soundtrack. The tour was inspired by the band’s 2015 visit to North Korea, where Laibach first performed songs from The Sound of Music, which was documented by Morten Traavik as the film Liberation Day. The Sound of Music is available now in digital and streaming formats, with companion videos; Liberation Day is available on iTunes.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)