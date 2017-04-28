Laibach announces new album, spring tour





The Slovenian art/music collective Laibach has announced the release of the group’s latest album, titled Also Sprach Zarathustra. The album features updated versions of the compositions originally created for a theatrical production directed by Matjaž Berger for the Anton Podbevšek Theatre (APT) in Novo Mesto, Slovenia; the production made its premiere in March of 2016, named for Friedrich Nietzsche’s philosophical novel of the same name, which translates to “Thus Spoke Zarathustra.” The title is also renowned as the inspiration for the tone poem composed by Richard Strauss in 1896, whose opening fanfare is particularly famous for its use in the Stanley Kubrick film 2001: A Space Odyssey. Also Sprach Zarathustra is the follow up to 2014’s highly acclaimed Spectre, to be released on July 14 via Laibach’s longtime label Mute Records.

In addition, Laibach will make history as the first “rock” band to perform in both North and South Korea as the group will perform in the latter country on May 1 at the Jeonju International Film Festival. There, Laibach will present Liberation Day, directed by Morten Traavik documenting the group’s infamous tour of North Korea in 2015; MOJO has described the documentary as “a humorous, disturbing, illuminating, and sometimes moving immersion into an anomalous communist mirror-world…” Additional dates are scheduled throughout the spring, starting with a performance with the RTV Slovenia Symphonic Orchestra in Zagreb, Croatia on May 9; the full itinerary can be viewed on the Laibach website.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)