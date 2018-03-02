Ladytron releases new single, launches PledgeMusic campaign for first new album in seven years





After a seven year absence, Ladytron is back with a new single, “The Animals,” which premiered via Flood Magazine . The track and a remix by Vince Clarke (Yazoo, Depeche Mode, The Assembly, Erasure) are due out March 5 and are available exclusively through the Liverpool synth-meets-shoegaze quartet’s PledgeMusic campaign for an upcoming album. “The Animals” embraces the group’s signature sound mixed with hints of the new, while Clarke’s remix takes the track into darker territory; Ladytron’s Daniel Hunt comments, “We have always wanted to work with Vince in some way; he’s obviously a legend in our sphere.” Deluxe versions of the album, a limited seven inch vinyl single of both versions of “The Animals,” and other exclusive items are available through the campaign. The group is once again enlisting Grammy winning producer Jim Abbiss, who produced the iconic album Witching Hour and hit single “Destroy Everything You Touch.” Ladytron vocalist Helen Marnie describes Abbiss as “the producer who has really understood us the most.” A second single is due out this summer, with the album set for a fall release, both via PledgeMusic.





Ladytron

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)