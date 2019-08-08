



Electro-pop act Ladytron has announced the release of the Far From Home – Night Versions remix EP in advance of the band’s fall and winter tour dates. The EP features remixes of the “Far From Home” single from the band’s 2018 self-titled album, created by Lucas Frota, Blakkat, Dave the Hustler, Wetworks, Hiroko Yamamura and Eric Elvambuena. As a special offer to fans leading up to the EP’s August 30 release, Ladytron is offering Dave the Hustler’s variant as a free download and stream on Bandcamp, SoundCloud, and YouTube, to be made available via all digital and streaming platforms on Friday, August 9.















Ladytron’s fall tour begins in October with the group’s first East Coast shows in eight years, including stops in New York, Boston, Montreal, and Toronto, along with a trio of U.K. dates. Subsequently in December, the band will hit Chicago, Seattle, Portland, and Berkeley; tickets and additional info can be found via the Ladytron website. The set list will include fan favorites and highlights from the band’s self-titled album.

Ladytron

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)