KPT to release single EP featuring first remixes, accompanying short film





Long resisting and eschewing the format due to his precision and meticulous attention to detail, critically acclaimed dark electro artist KPT has finally embraced the remix on his latest release, an instrumental track titled Sequel. “I’ve always had reservations about letting artists touch my material,” states the artist, with the Sequel EP featuring remixes by the likes of Sweat Boys, DJ ESP, MAKR, and KPT side project DEATHDANCE. In addition, the EP will be released in a special enhanced CD with special packaging and limited edition bonuses; the cinematic music video for the track was shot with several collaborators in three countries and four continents. Of the video, KPT states, “Oh, I also nearly poisoned my family shooting a portion of the video – fun stuff.” Sequel will be released via GIVE/TAKE on December 29, with pre-orders now available via Bandcamp. A special screening of the short film is scheduled for January 7 at Honey in Minneapolis, joined by Mayda and Bijou Noir.





KPT

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

GIVE/TAKE

Website, Facebook, Twitter



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)