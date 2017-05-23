KMFDM premieres new lyric video from upcoming EP/album





The Ultra Heavy Beat is going strong as pioneering industrial/rock band KMFDM premieres the lyric video for “Hell Yeah,” the first single off the band’s upcoming new album, HELL YEAH! and preceding YEAH! EP. The video features animation based on the cover image created by longtime KMFDM collaborator and cover artist Aidan “BRUTE!” Hughes created by 12 Inch Media, while the song showcases Sascha Konietzko’s trademark lyrical cynicism juxtaposed with melody, aggression, and energy – in other words, “an instant KMFDM ‘classic’!”







The YEAH! EP, due for release on June 23 via earMusic, features the track in both its original album version and a single edit, along with a remix by Lord of the Lost, a new remix of 2002’s “Attak/Reload,” and an edit of another song off the upcoming full-length album. The song “Hell Yeah” is available as an “instant grat” download for those who pre-order the YEAH! EP on iTunes and Spotify.

HELL YEAH is due for release in August, with KMFDM to tour the U.K. in September and then the U.S. in October with ohGr and Lord of the Lost, beginning with a headlining performance at the Chicago ColdWaves festival.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)