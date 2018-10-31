



Ever on the musical front lines of sociopolitical strife, KMFDM has made a brief but powerful declaration to everyone to “Exercise your civil rights” and “VOTE!” with an “emergency broadcast” snippet track. With the band’s usual directness and authority, Sascha “Käpt’n K” Konietzko commands the fans to “do it this time, don’t be tentative” in the impending U.S. elections, with “Register to vote,” “Nominate your candidate,” and to “use your voice, make your choice!” stated sharply and simply as the track pulsates with the kind of urgency and force audiences have come to love from KMFDM. Never a band to shy away from harsh critical commentary, with slogans like “Rip the system!” acting as an anthemic mantra for KMFDM and industrial music fans for 34 years, Konietzko also adds with a fair amount of snark, “Another instance of a ‘foreign’ power meddling in U.S. elections, but hey… no collusion.” Indeed, no collusion… just words of encouragement to a devoted fan base make their voices heard. “Please blow this out on ALL available channels ASAP!” Elections in the United States take place on Tuesday, November 6 – “GO VOTE!”



http://regenmag.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/KMFDM_VOTE.mp3



KMFDM

Website, Webstore, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)