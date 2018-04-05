KMFDM announces new limited edition 2-LP vinyl re-release of 1995 album





The Ultra Heavy Beat continues in 2018 as KMFDM is currently in the studio with a new album in the works; in the meantime, the band follows hot on the heels of 2017’s Hell Yeah with a new vinyl 2-LP remaster of the 1995 album NIHIL. This new vinyl edition is limited to 1,000 physical copies – 450 in green vinyl, 225 in black, and 225 in smoke grey; in addition will be a deluxe aluminum metal cover edition limited to 100 copies hand manufactured by Ohio based metalworker Rachel Schutt. Pre-orders for this special re-release of NIHIL are now available via KMFDM’s Fullfillment Merch Store, with orders to be shipped out mid-to-late July.

KMFDM’s 1995 studio album stands as one of the band’s most beloved by fans, featuring the hit song “Juke Joint Jezebel,” along with other favorites like “Ultra,” “Flesh,” “Brute,” and “Dis-O-bedience.” The record hosted an impressive list of contributors joining Sascha Konietzko, with Raymond Watts (PIG), En Esch (Slick Idiot, Pigface), Günter Schulz (Slick Idiot, PIG), Mark Durante (Revolting Cocks, The Waco Brothers), and Bill Rieflin (MINISTRY, King Crimson) among the core lineup of the period, along with co-producer Chris Shepard. Also featured on the album were vocalists Dorona Alberti and Jennifer Ginsberg, along with a brass section of Jim Christiansen on trombone, Jeff Olson on trumpet, and Fritz Whitney on baritone saxophone appearing on “Dis-O-bedience.” NIHIL is a notable entry in KMFDM’s discography for being one of the few official releases not to feature cover art by Aidan “Brute!” Hughes, instead featuring a design by American artist (and Bill Rieflin’s wife) Francesca Sundsten.

Originally released on WaxTrax!/TVT Records in 1995, the album was remastered in 2007 for Metropolis Records. To date, it has sold oer 200,000 copies, with Konietzko stating that it “drove things home and cemented KMFDM’s reputation.” This new re-release of NIHIL features an altered track list from the original version with what Konietzko describes as “superb sound quality,” referring to the heavyweight 45 RPM vinyl. With a new record tentatively planned for 2019, which would mark KMFDM’s 35th anniversary, Konietzko says proudly, “KMFDM has become an unstoppable brand. Plus, I wouldn’t know what else to do with my life.”

KMFDM

Website, Webstore, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, YouTube

Rachel Schutt

Website, Twitter



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)