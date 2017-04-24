KMFDM announces new EP, album, festival appearances, and U.K./U.S. tour dates





Having signed to international rock label earMusic and releasing the ROCKS – Milestones Reloaded collection in 2016, the pioneering industrial/rock group KMFDM has announced the release of a new five track EP, titled YEAH!, on June 23. The EP will feature edits of two brand new songs, as well as the album version of title track “Hell Yeah,” a remix by fellow German industrial/metal sensation Lord of the Lost, and a new remix of 2002’s “Attak/Reload” titled “ATTAK 2017.” The cover artwork, in trademark KMFDM fashion, will feature artwork by Aidan Hughes – a.k.a. BRUTE! – with the complete graphic to be revealed on the cover of the full-length HELL YEAH album due for release in August.







In addition, KMFDM will be touring Europe and the U.K., beginning with appearances at the Brutal Assault Festival and the M’Era Luna Festival, followed by a run of U.K. dates with Lord of the Lost in September. Both bands will then subsequently tour the United States, along with fellow legendary industrial pioneers ohGr, beginning with KMFDM’s headlining apperance at this year’s ColdWaves Festival in Chicago; the tour will continue until October 28 in Milwaukee, WI. A full listing of tour dates can be found via the bands’ websites.

An InterView with KMFDM front man Sascha Konietzko will be featured in ReGen Magazine soon.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)