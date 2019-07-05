



Celebrating its 35th year in 2019, the Ultra Heavy Beat sensation known as KMFDM has announced via social media the September 27 release of the band’s 21st album, titled PARADISE. The album sees the band returning to Metropolis Records and presenting the classic KMFDM industrial/rock sound filled to the brim with their trademark manifestos against tyranny, the band declaring plainly, “Fascism is in fashion again, and the planet is a paradise for assholes… and KMFDM will have none of it!” With Sascha “Käpt’n K” Konietzko, Lucia Cifarelli, and Andy Selway now joined by guitarist Andee Blacksugar, PARADISE also showcases some of KMFDM’s most eminent guest performers – KMFDM alumni like bassist Doug Wimbish (TACKHEAD, Living Colour), vocalist Cheryl Wilson, and Raymond “PIG” Watts, appearing for the first time on a KMFDM record since 2003’s WWIII album. Also appearing on the album is rapper Andrew “Ocelot” Lindsley, who performed as the opening act on the band’s Hell Yeah Tour in 2017. Featuring cover art by regular collaborator Aidan “Brute!” Hughes, KMFDM promises that PARADISE “may be the band’s most powerful outing yet, demanding that you live with no regret, don’t look back, find your destiny, destroy what destroys you, and rip the system!” Pre-orders for the album will be available on the Metropolis Records website and the KMFDM webstore on Monday, July 8.

KMFDM

Website, Webstore, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, YouTube

Metropolis Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)