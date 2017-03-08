Klayton collaborates with Groupees for pediatric cancer charity





One of electronic music’s most prolific artists, Klayton (Celldweller, Circle of Dust, Scandroid, Argyle Park) has begun a collaboration with social media platform Groupees for a special music+charity campaign, offering numerous entries from his discography and other collectible items to benefit H.E.L.P. (Heal Every Life Possible). The campaign continues until March 22, during which contributors can choose their price for over 50 digital releases from each of Klayton’s musical projects, as well as his Refractor Audio sample packs, physical goods including comics, stickers, patches, jewelry, and more, all divided among six pricing tiers. Mystery items for higher contributions are also included, with the campaign so far having raised over $3,800 as of this article. Further information can be found via the Klayton VIP Campaign. H.E.L.P. was started in 2015 by illustionist/entertainer and frequent Klayton collaborator Criss Angel when his son Johnny Crisstopher was diagnosed with leukemia at 20 months old; since then, the Johnny Crisstopher Children’s Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organiation, has been raising awareness of pediatric cancer and raising funds for research and treatment.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)