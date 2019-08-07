



In anticipation of the band’s upcoming second album, I Want You to Worship Satan, Finnish industrial/metal act King Satan has unveiled the music video for the album’s first single, “The Killing of God.” Written by vocalist and founder King Aleister Satan with keyboardist Katherine Boss, the track presents King Satan’s singularly over-the-top blend of rock-infused electro/industrial, coupled with the band’s usual outspoken and satirical themes of spiritual anarchy and the occult. The frenetic video, directed and produced by the front man with Emppu Kainulainen and Hard Statement Media Productions, further exemplifies the band’s penchant for impuldence and excess in a manner sure to please fans of grindhouse.







I Want You to Worship Satan is due for release on November 22 of this year via Inverse Records; pre-orders are now available via the label’s website. Since the formation of King Satan in late 2015 and the 2017 release of the full-length debut King Fucking Satan, the band has toured and performed at several festivals throughout Europe, sharing the stage with the likes of Pain, Perturbator, Carpenter Brut, Hocico, Velvet Acid Christ, and Turmion Kätilöt.

