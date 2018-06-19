Killing Joke drummer "Big Paul" Ferguson to release solo debut EP





With Killing Joke to embark on a 40th anniversary tour in September, drummer “Big Paul” Ferguson has announced the release of his solo debut EP, titled Remote Viewing. Due out on August 24 via the Dead Radio Station record label, the EP’s seven tracks feature guitar, bass, and keyboard contributions from Mark Gemini Thwaite, best known for his work with The Mission, Peter Murphy, Tricky, PIG, and his own band MGT; Ferguson had performed drums on the latest MGT album, Gemini Nyte. Also appearing will be Brainshadow, performing electric violin on the track “X-Box.” BPF first made its debut with the track “The Great Motivator” on the 7-inch vinyl EP included with special editions of writer/photographer/biographer Mont Sherar’s Twilight of the Mortals book released in 2017 via PC-Press. Written and recorded by Ferguson at Drum ‘n’ Steel Works in Baltimore, MD, Remote Viewing was co-produced and mixed by Thwaite. The EP will be released in CD and digital editions and is available for pre-order now via the Dead Radio Station website.







An accomplished sculptor and art restorer, he launched his Boneyard line of skull-and-bone jewelry in 2015. Killing Joke will begin the U.S. leg of its 40th anniversary with industrial/rock band PIG on September 1 in Seattle and continue until September 19 in Houston, TX; the band will then proceed to South America, Europe, and the U.K. throughout October and November. A full listing of tour dates can be found via the Killing Joke website.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)